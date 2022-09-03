UFC Paris Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following Saturday’s UFC Paris event at Accor Arena, the big winners participated in the event’s post-fight press conference.

The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim heavyweight champion and top contender Ciryl Gane and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa. Gane was dropped in the second frame, but recovered to stop Tuivasa in the third.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker defeated No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)