UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Paris fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in France. The fighters officially weighed in early on Friday.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between top contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3). Gane weighed in at 247 pounds while Tuivasa tipped the scales 19 pounds heavier at 266.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) faces No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1). Both men officially weighed in at 186 pounds.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

