UFC Paris Bonuses: The Main Event takes Fight of the Night Honors

UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Paris event at Accor Arena in France.

Fight Of The Night: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

On an incredible night in Paris, the heavyweight headliners saved the best for last. Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa put on an absolute show which had the entire Accor Arena losing their minds.

In the second-round things went from calculated to insane as Tuivasa connected on a haymaker that dropped Gane to the canvas and as “Bam Bam” followed up Gane was able to get to his feet, shake off the cobwebs, and then turn the tide with a massive body kicks. The strikes had Tuivasa hurt badly and put the entire arena in a frenzy. Somehow both fighters survived the second frame and moved on to the third.

That’s where Gane would eventually force Tuivasa to crumble as he went back to the body kicks before connecting with devastating punches to put an end to the most memorable night in French MMA. It was simply a beautiful night that ended in incredible fashion.

Performance Of The Night: Benoît Saint-Denis

Lightweights Benoît Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda brought the heat, with both fighters swinging for the fences from the opening bell.

But tonight, was for the French and Saint-Denis would not be denied. He was able to land huge shots to close out the first and fold Miranda quickly to start off the second. The performance got the entire crowd screaming and cheering for the former French Special Forces officer.

Performance Of The Night: Abus Magomedov

It took 19 seconds for middleweight newcomer Abus Magomedov to announce his presence to UFC fans. Magomedov hit UFC Paris opponent Dustin Stoltzfus with a perfect front kick to the face and then followed up with powerful strikes that put Stoltzfus out.

It was a flawless start to Magomedov’s UFC career and he’s definitely someone that folks need to keep their eyes on.