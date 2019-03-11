HOT OFF THE WIRE
Eddie Alvarez - ONE Heart of the Lion

featuredEddie Alvarez: There is a serious shift going on in MMA; you have to test free agency

featuredJunior Dos Santos blasts Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier, open to Francis Ngannou fight

featuredJunior Dos Santos crushes Derrick Lewis with second round TKO in UFC Wichita main event

UFC on ESPN plus 4 Lewis vs dos Santos Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC owners return $400 million investment from Saudi Arabia

March 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

Endeavor — the parent company that owns the UFC — have officially severed ties to Saudi Arabia after returning a $400 million investment from the Middle Eastern country.

According to a report from the New York Times, Endeavor, headed up by co-CEO Ari Emanuel, opted to return to the investment following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that took place last year.

Immediately after Saudi Arabia was implicated in Khashoggi’s murder, Endeavor started moving towards returning the investment that was made from the Saudi Public Investment fund that was supposed to help the Hollywood based company continue their expansion. On top of being one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, Endeavor also owns several other businesses including the over $1 billion purchase of the UFC in 2016. 

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been aggressively attempting to diversify the country’s investments outside of the fossil fuel industry while putting a lot of money into entertainment companies.

Now Endeavor has completely shut down their relationship with Saudi Arabia with the return of the $400 million investment.

According to the report, Endeavor also reached out to additional investors to help fill the gaps left from returning the money to Saudi Arabia.

In response to the decision to return the money, Emanuel also reportedly began traveling with bodyguards out of concern that there may be some kind of retaliation from Saudi Arabia after rebuking their investment.

While numerous American businesses had expressed concern or outrage over Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the murder of Khashoggi, nearly all of them are still doing business with the country in some form or fashion.

Endeavor will not be one of them now that they have returned the $400 million investment while essentially cutting all ties to Saudi Arabia and their public investment fund.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA