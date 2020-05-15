UFC: Overeem vs. Harris official LIVE weigh-in video

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris official weigh-ins, live from Jacksonville, Fla.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Jacksonville for second event in five days

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris is the third of the UFC’s three-event series in Jacksonville, Fla., over an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira was the second event in Jacksonville, which took place just two days ago, on Wednesday, May 9. Glover Teixeira continued his climb back to the UFC light heavyweight championship with a fifth-round finish of Anthony Smith.

UFC 249 took place last Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with Justin Gaethje upsetting top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight title and cement a date with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.him.

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Mike Davis (DNW)* vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5) — Irwin Rivera replaces Davis**

Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (241)

Marvin Vettori (203.5) – weighed in as an alternate

Uriah Faber (153.5) – weighed in as an alternate

*Mike Davis did not weigh in because of medical complications.

**Irwin Rivera will replace Davis pending medical clearance and a separate weigh-in