HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Overeem vs Harris - Faber - weigh-in results

featuredUFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Harris official; Urijah Faber surprisingly weighs in

Glover Teixeira

featuredGlover Teixeira crushes Anthony Smith, takes home UFC Jacksonville Performance Bonus

Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White, Conor McGregor issue statements on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hospitalized father

UFC Smith vs Teixeira live results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Live Results

UFC: Overeem vs. Harris official LIVE weigh-in video

May 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris official weigh-ins, live from Jacksonville, Fla.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Jacksonville for second event in five days

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris is the third of the UFC’s three-event series in Jacksonville, Fla., over an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira was the second event in Jacksonville, which took place just two days ago, on Wednesday, May 9. Glover Teixeira continued his climb back to the UFC light heavyweight championship with a fifth-round finish of Anthony Smith.

UFC 249 took place last Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with Justin Gaethje upsetting top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight title and cement a date with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.him.

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs Walt Harris (264.5)
  • Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)
  • Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)
  • Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
  • Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)
  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)
  • Mike Davis (DNW)* vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5) — Irwin Rivera replaces Davis**
  • Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)
  • Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)
  • Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (241)
  • Marvin Vettori (203.5) – weighed in as an alternate
  • Uriah Faber (153.5) – weighed in as an alternate

*Mike Davis did not weigh in because of medical complications.
**Irwin Rivera will replace Davis pending medical clearance and a separate weigh-in

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA