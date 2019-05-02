UFC Ottawa Pick Em Contest: Does Al Iaquinta or Cowboy Cerrone move toward the belt?

NEXT UP: UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, where Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone battle to see who jumps up the list of UFC lightweight contenders.

Iaquinta currently rests at No. 4 in the division, while Cerrone recently returned to lightweight following a three-year, 6-4 stint at welterweight. He is currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC 155-pound division.

Cerrone has fought for the belt once before, while Iaquinta nearly did, but fell two-tenths of a pound short of being able to fight for the belt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn. But who do you think is going to win on Saturday?

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone is no longer chasing a fight with Conor McGregor

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.