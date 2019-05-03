UFC Ottawa Betting Odds: Can Cowboy cruise past Al Iaquinta to the lightweight belt?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, this week for a lightweight showdown that could determine one of the next contenders to the UFC lightweight championship currently split between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy is topped by Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, two fan favorites in the 155-pound weight class that promise fireworks every time they step into the Octagon.

UFC Ottawa Main Event: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Iaquinta and Cerrone are looking to track down a shot at the winner of the UFC lightweight championship unification bout between champion Nurmagomedov and Poirier, who holds the interim version of the title. Nurmagomedov and Poirier are expected to headline UFC 242, when the fight promotion returns to Abu Dhabi in the first event that spans a new five-year deal with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

Iaquinta nearly had hist first shot at the belt at UFC 223 when Tony Ferguson and then Max Holloway each had to drop out of a fight with Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title that had been stripped from Conor McGregor. Iaquinta didn’t know he would be in the running for the bout until it was too late, as he had already made weight at 155.2 pounds for his previously scheduled non-title fight. He took the fight with Nurmagomedov, although he was ineligible to win the belt had he won. He fought Nurmagomedov to a five-round decision, but ultimately lost. Cerrone has fought for the belt previously in the Octagon, losing to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. He also fought for the WEC lightweight championship several times before that promotion was swallowed up by the UFC, but has yet to win a major world title in mixed martial arts. The title hasn’t always been a major focus for Cerrone, but with the birth of his son in the summer of 2018, he seems to have a renewed passion for winning a UFC championship. UFC on ESPN+ 9 co-main event: Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou The UFC Fight Night in Ottawa, Ontario, co-main event features Toronto’s Elias Theodorou trying to make a leap up the middleweight rankings, as he faces No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson. Brunson has long been on the cusp of breaking into UFC middleweight title contention, but can’t slip up against Theodorou, who has the home crowd advantage, in their fight.

Oddsmakers at MMAWeekly.com odds partner MyBookie on Friday had the top two bouts almost too close to call. None of the fighters in the main or co-main event is considered a heavy favorite with the gaps between them so narrow.

Aside from odds on the individual bouts, MyBookie also has an intense listing of UFC on ESPN+ 9 prop bets if that’s more your thing.

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Betting Odds

(as of May 3, 2019, courtesy of MyBookie)

Al Iaquinta: -120 vs. Donald Cowboy Cerrone: -110

Derek Brunson: -108 vs. Elias Theodorou: -122

