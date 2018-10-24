HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredMcGregor, Nurmagomedov Indefinitely Suspended Pending Full Hearing, Portion of Fight Purse Released

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, October 24: Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaps Up Pound-for-Pound Rankings

featuredConor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

UFC, ONE Championship Discussing Potential Trade Involving Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren

October 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC and ONE Championship are currently discussing a possible trade involving two former champions — Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren.

While the deal is far from official, sources confirmed that discussions are ongoing that would see the UFC send Johnson to ONE Championship in exchange for Askren. News of the deal was initially discussed on MMAJunkie Radio and later reported by Yahoo Sports

Johnson is the longest reigning champion in UFC history but his head coach Matt Hume serves as an executive vice president at ONE Championship and it’s not surprising that they’d want to work together in a different capacity.

Add to that, Johnson’s longtime teammate Bibiano Fernandez is the bantamweight champion in ONE Championship so he obviously has that relationship with the Asian based promotion as well.

As for Askren, the former two-time NCAA champion and Olympic wrestler has long been considered one of the best welterweight fighters in the world but he hasn’t faced top competition since he left Bellator and signed with ONE Championship.

Askren is undefeated as a professional with his last win coming against Shinya Aoki in 2017.Demetrious Johnson UFC 227 Media Day

Askren has engaged in talks with the UFC in the past but the two sides were never able to reach a deal. Askren has also butted heads with UFC president Dana White on more than one occasion so it seemed like a deal to bring him to the organization would never happen.

Just days ago, Askren answered a fan on Twitter asking him how likely it would be that he’ll ever fight in the UFC and he responded ’98-percent’, adding further speculation to this trade deal.

As of now the two sides are still discussing terms of the deal so nothing has been finalized but it certainly appears all parties involved want to make this happen.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story as it happens.

 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA