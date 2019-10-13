UFC on Tampa: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Octagon interview – ‘Who’s the real queen?!’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Make no doubt about it, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she is destined to recapture the thrown.

Rose Namajunas took the belt from Jedrzejczyk in 2017, but the belt has changed hands two more times since. It is currently wrapped around Weili Zhang’s waist, but Jedrzejczyk doesn’t think it will be there for long.

With her victory over Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., Jedrzejczyk likely earned the first shot at Zhang, and she intends to make good use of the opportunity.

“Who is the real queen?” she quipped after defeating Waterson. “Bow down, bow down. I’m the real queen.”

