HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Joanna vs Waterson live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in face-offs

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 face-offs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson butt heads

UFC on Tampa: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Octagon interview – ‘Who’s the real queen?!’

October 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Make no doubt about it, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she is destined to recapture the thrown.

Rose Namajunas took the belt from Jedrzejczyk in 2017, but the belt has changed hands two more times since. It is currently wrapped around Weili Zhang’s waist, but Jedrzejczyk doesn’t think it will be there for long.

With her victory over Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., Jedrzejczyk likely earned the first shot at Zhang, and she intends to make good use of the opportunity.

“Who is the real queen?” she quipped after defeating Waterson. “Bow down, bow down. I’m the real queen.”

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA