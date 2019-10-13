UFC on Tampa: Cub Swanson Octagon interview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 13, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC veteran Cub Swanson gave an emotional post-fight interview following his victory over Kron Gracie in the UFC on ESPN+ 19 co-main event on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. 

It’s no wonder either, as the win broke the first four-fight losing skid of Swanson’s storied career. At 35 years of age, even with his pedigree, Swanson couldn’t afford to lose a fifth consecutive fight. 

And he didn’t. Swanson outworked Gracie for the duration of their three-round fight. Gracie toughed it out, but there was no question when Swanson’s hand was raised in victory.

