UFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s final fight card on the FOX broadcast network is set following Friday’s UFC on FOX 31 official weigh-in.

A lightweight rematch nearly five years in the making tops the 12-bout fight card, as Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta square off in a five-round main event. Lee and Iaquinta first fought at UFC 169 in February of 2014 (watch the full fight here) with Iaquinta taking home a unanimous-decision victory.

Lee hopes to exact a measure of revenge at UFC on FOX 31, as he and Iaquinta are both fighting to remain in the lightweight title picture.

The UFC on FOX 31 main event was made official on Friday after Iaquinta stepped on the scale at 156 pounds. Lee was the final fighter to the scale, but matched Iaquinta at 156 pounds.

The final UFC on FOX main card is rounded out with a co-main event pitting Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker in another lightweight tilt, Rob Font vs. Sergio Pettis in a key bantamweight battle, and Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight contest between two veterans trying to remain relevant in a stacked division.

A preliminary bout slated for Fox Sports 1 was cancelled after Jessica-Rose Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete, according to UFC officials. Clarke was reportedly passed out during her weight cut. Her bout with Andrea Lee was subsequently cancelled.

TRENDING > Watch the UFC on FOX 31 Ceremonial Weigh-in, Live, Friday at 6 PM ET

UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Kevin Lee (156) vs. Al Iaquinta (156)

Edson Barboza (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Rob Font (136) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (152)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Zak Ottow (171) vs. Dwight Grant (169)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee — CANCELLED

Bobby Green (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Gerald Meerschaert (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Jordan Griffin (146)

Early Prelims (3:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Adam Milstead (204) vs. Mike Rodriguez (203.5)

Trevor Smith (186) vs. Zak Cummings (185)

Chris De La Roca (253) vs. Juan Adams (266)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.