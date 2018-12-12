UFC on FOX 31: Road to Octagon – Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

(Courtesy of UFC)

As Milwaukee gets ready to host the UFC’s penultimate event of 2018, witness the extraordinary lives and action packed training camps of the night’s six star fighters in UFC Road to the Octagon: Lee vs Iaquinta 2.

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Max Holloway to Move to Lightweight Now

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta headline the UFC on FOX 31 fight card with a five-round lightweight main event rematch.