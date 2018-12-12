UFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The first UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 from Milwaukee, Wis., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Milwaukee, Wis., for its final foray onto FOX.

UFC on FOX 31 features a lightweight rematch between Top 10 fighters Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. Lee and Iaquinta first met in the Octagon nearly five years ago.

Iaquinta walked away at UFC 169 the victor courtesy of a unanimous decision. He has gone 5-2 in his seven bouts since that night, while Lee has been much more active en route to a 10-2 record during the same span.

They square off in the UFC on FOX 31 main event to try and determine which of them will take that next step back into title contention.

UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 Results

– – – LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – –