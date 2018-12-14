UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 Weigh-in Video Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on FOX 31 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Milwaukee.
Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee headline the 12-bout fight card in a rematch. The two first met at UFC 169 in February 2014. It was Lee’s octagon debut. Iaquinta handed Lee his first career loss and Lee is looking for redemption.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.