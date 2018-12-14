HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Honda Center Anaheim Calif

featuredUFC Announces UFC 233 in Anaheim Has Been Cancelled

featuredDan Ige: Meet the Hardest Working Man in All of Mixed Martial Arts

UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 Weigh-in Video Replay

December 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on FOX 31 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Milwaukee.

Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee headline the 12-bout fight card in a rematch. The two first met at UFC 169 in February 2014. It was Lee’s octagon debut. Iaquinta handed Lee his first career loss and Lee is looking for redemption.

TRENDING > Dana White Blasts ‘Liar’ Oscar De La Hoya in Lastest Feud Salvo

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA