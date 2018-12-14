Jessica-Rose Clark Deemed Unfit to Compete, UFC on FOX 31 Bout Cancelled

Saturday’s flyweight bout between Jessica-Rose Clark and Andrea “KGB” Lee was cancelled Friday morning after Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete. UFC officials announced the cancellation during the UFC on FOX 31 weigh-in.

Clark reportedly passed out while cutting weight and was transported to the hospital. Though she was later released, it was determined that it would be unsafe for Clark to continue with the bout and the fight was cancelled.

“On Friday morning, UFC flyweight Jessica-Rose Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete by UFC physicians,” said a statement released by the UFC. “As a result the scheduled flyweight bout with Clark and Andrea Lee has been cancelled.”

Clark vs. Lee was planned to be one of the final two bouts featured on the UFC on FOX 31 prelims, which will air on Fox Sports 1.

UFC on FOX 31 features a lightweight main event between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. It is the final event on the FOX broadcast network before the UFC moves its media home to ESPN in January 2019.

The UFC on FOX 31 fight card will continue with 12 bouts, although a replacement for the Clark vs. Lee bout on Fox Sports 1 had not been announced at the time of publication.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)