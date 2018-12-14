HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Honda Center Anaheim Calif

featuredUFC Announces UFC 233 in Anaheim Has Been Cancelled

featuredDan Ige: Meet the Hardest Working Man in All of Mixed Martial Arts

Jessica-Rose Clark Deemed Unfit to Compete, UFC on FOX 31 Bout Cancelled

December 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

Saturday’s flyweight bout between Jessica-Rose Clark and Andrea “KGB” Lee was cancelled Friday morning after Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete. UFC officials announced the cancellation during the UFC on FOX 31 weigh-in.

Clark reportedly passed out while cutting weight and was transported to the hospital. Though she was later released, it was determined that it would be unsafe for Clark to continue with the bout and the fight was cancelled.

“On Friday morning, UFC flyweight Jessica-Rose Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete by UFC physicians,” said a statement released by the UFC. “As a result the scheduled flyweight bout with Clark and Andrea Lee has been cancelled.”

Clark vs. Lee was planned to be one of the final two bouts featured on the UFC on FOX 31 prelims, which will air on Fox Sports 1. 

TRENDING > Joseph Benavidez Fight Gets Cancelled, But He’ll Serve as Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Backup

UFC on FOX 31 features a lightweight main event between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. It is the final event on the FOX broadcast network before the UFC moves its media home to ESPN in January 2019.

The UFC on FOX 31 fight card will continue with 12 bouts, although a replacement for the Clark vs. Lee bout on Fox Sports 1 had not been announced at the time of publication.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA