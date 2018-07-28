UFC on FOX 30 Weigh-in Video Replay from Calgary

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC on FOX 30 event from Calgary officially weighed in on Friday. See how the athletes looked on the scale and watch them face-off with their opponents. Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch in the fight card’s main event.

