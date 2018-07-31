UFC on FOX 30: Slow Motion Highlights from Calgary

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion journey through the epic UFC on FOX 30 event in Calgary, featuring Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez’s thrilling rematch. The event took place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Alberta, Canada.

The UFC now returns to Los Angeles for UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt, which features two championship rematches. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.