UFC on FOX 30 Road to the Octagon: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC on FOX 30 features a blistering rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, and a third electrifying bout between former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and fellow title contender Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres.

The heavy hitting co-main event in Calgary features fiery featherweights, as Aldo faces knockout artist Stephens. Surrounded by family and training partners in Rio de Janeiro, Aldo seeks to recapture the form that set the division aflame during his 18-fight winning streak. For San Diego based Stephens, back-to-back jaw-dropping knckouts’s have the Iowa native on the verge of his first UFC title shot, as he attempts to capture the biggest win of his career.