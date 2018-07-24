UFC on FOX 30 Road to the Octagon: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 24, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC on FOX 30 already features a blistering rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens, but a third electrifying bout on the UFC on FOX 30 fight card features Polish strawweight superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk versus fellow title contender Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres.

For former 5-time defending champion Jedrzejczyk, South Florida offers an ideal training ground as she readies for her to return to the division’s summit with the help of American Top Team. Meanwhile, in the rarefied air of Colorado Springs, Torres displays her speed and athleticism training at altitude, alongside her fiancee and top bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington.

               

