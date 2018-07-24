UFC on FOX 30 Road to the Octagon: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

(Courtesy of UFC)

As the Octagon gets set to touch down in Calgary for a thrilling UFC on FOX 30, explore the extraordinary lives and extreme training regimens of six of the greatest UFC fighters on the planet in UFC Road to the Octagon: Alvarez vs Poirier 2.

In the year’s best grudge match, top featherweights collide, as No. 3 ranked Eddie Alvarez squares off against No. 4 ranked Dustin Poirier. Their heated 2017 fight ended in a no contest, and now the stakes are even higher with a shot at the UFC lightweight belt potentially on the line.

Outside his hometown of Philadelphia, former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez proudly raises his children in style, while training to regain UFC gold. Meanwhile, from his Coconut Creek, Florida training camp, Dustin Poirier purses a third straight knockout and the opportunity to leave a championship legacy for his family.