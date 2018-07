UFC on FOX 30: Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier Have Unfinished Business

(Courtesy of UFC)

Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have unfinished business after their first fight ended in a no contest. Don’t miss their rematch at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday from Calgary.

