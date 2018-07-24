UFC on FOX 30 Results: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 24, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 bout from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 28, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Calgary with a stacked line-up for UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is trying to fight his way back to the championship, but so is highly ranked contender Dustin Poirier.

UFC on FOX 30 Live ResultsThe two men have fought before with their 2017 match-up ending in a no-contest, after it was deemed that Alvarez hit Poirier with two illegal knees and the fight was stopped. They’ll try to get a more satisfying outcome at UFC on FOX 30 with a potential shot at the title on the line.

The UFC on FOX 30 co-main event pits former featherweight champion Jose Aldo against Jeremy Stephens. The main card also features former strawweight champion Joann Jedrzejcyzk trying to make her way back to the belt against former American Top Team teammate Tecia Torres.

UFC on FOX 30 Results: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2

