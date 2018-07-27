Pivotal Lightweight Rematch is on Following UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Weigh-ins

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 27, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Calgary for UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2. Following the official weigh-in on Friday morning, the full fight card got the green light.

Main eventers Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have met once before, but their May 2017 bout ended in a controversial no-contest decision after it was deemed the fight ended when Alvarez landed illegal knees to Poirier’s head while he was downed.

Alvarez and Poirier are not only looking to find a more satisfying finish than their first fight, each is trying to make a strong case for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

Alvarez wasted no time at the weigh-in, stepping on the scale early on to hit the 155-pound mark. Poirier took advantage of a good bit more time, but also made weight, hitting the upper limit for a lightweight non-title fight at 156 pounds.

Jose Aldo UFC 212 weigh-inFormer UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is trying to find his way back to championship form after losing three of his last four fights, as he steps into the UFC on FOX 30 co-main event opposite Jeremy Stephens. Though there is often talk about Aldo moving up to lightweight, he weighed in at 146 pounds, while Stephens stepped on the scale at 144 pounds.

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and her opponent and former teammate Tecia Torres both stepped on the scale early, each hitting the 115-pound mark on the nose.

UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on FOX)

  • Eddie Alvarez (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
  • Jose Aldo (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (144)
  • Joanna Jędrzejczyk (115) vs. Tecia Torres (115)
  • Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (156)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on FOX)

  • Jordan Mein (169) vs. Alex Morono (170)
  • Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Austin Arnett (145)
  • Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Islam Makhachev (156)
  • Gadzhimurad Antigulov (205) vs. Ion Cuțelaba (205)

Early Prelims (4 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • John Makdessi (155) vs. Ross Pearson (155)
  • Alexis Davis (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125)
  • Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)
  • Randa Markos (115) vs. Nina Ansaroff (116)
  • Devin Powell (155) vs. Alvaro Herrera (156)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 28 for full UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Live Results and Fight Stats from Calgary.

               

