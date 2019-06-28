UFC on ESPN 3 Live Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota, this week for UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos.

A heavyweight contender showdown tops the bill in Minneapolis, as No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou and No. 3 ranked former champion Junior dos Santos battle it out in hopes of becoming the next contender to the UFC heavyweight title.

The belt is currently wrapped around Daniel Cormier’s waist, as he prepares to defend against former champ Stipe Miocic in a headlining rematch on Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif.

Ngannou (13-3) rocketed to the top of the heavyweight division by finishing all of his first six UFC opponents. He challenged Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt at UFC 220 early in 2018, but lost via a unanimous decision. Suffering a big hit to his confidence, Ngannou then lost to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226.

Following back-to-back defeats, Ngannou returned to form with first-round knockouts over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez in a total time of one minute and 11 seconds. Having defeated a former champ in Velasquez, defeating another former champion in dos Santos would put him in prime position for another crack at the belt.

Having lost the UFC heavyweight belt in 2012, dos Santos has twice challenged for the belt since then, but lost to Velasquez and Miocic.

Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, dos Santos is also poised for another shot at the belt. A victory over Ngannou would likely seal the deal.

The UFC on ESPN 3 co-main event features a fight in the flyweight division, a weight class that was thought to be on the brink of extinction, but one that UFC president Dana White recently stated would remain part of the roster.

Perennial contenders Jussier Formiga and Joseph Benavidez square off in Minneapolis, looking to get the next shot at current flyweight and bantamweight dual-division champion Henry Cejudo.

UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card in Minneapolis, Minn.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos



Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez



Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin



Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel



Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes



Alonzo Menifield vs. Paul Craig



Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)