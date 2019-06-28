Watch the UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos ceremonial weigh-in video from Minneapolis

(Courtesy of UFC)
The UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card is set following Friday’s early morning weigh-in, but before Saturday’s bouts in Minneapolis, Minn., check out how the fighters look on the scale at the UFC on ESPN 3 Ceremonial Weigh-in.
The live stream of the UFC on ESPN 3 weigh-in takes place at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Following the live stream, you can watch the ceremonial weigh-in on demand, here on MMAWeekly.com.
No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou and No. 3 ranked former champion Junior dos Santos square off in the UFC on ESPN 3 main event in a five-round heavyweight battle that should determine the next title contender.
And now that UFC president Dana White has said the flyweights are sticking around, the UFC on ESPN 3 co-main event has even more importance. No. 1 ranked flyweight Jussier Formiga and No. 2 ranked Joseph Benavidez will fight for the right to challenge current flyweight and bantamweight dual-division champion Henry Cejudo. Formiga and Benavidez have fought once before, nearly six years ago, with Benavidez winning via TKO.
UFC on ESPN 3 Weigh-in Results
Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Francis Ngannou (255.5) vs. Junior dos Santos (249)
- Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Joseph Benavidez (126)
- Demian Maia (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)
- Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)
- Drew Dober (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)
- Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Paul Craig (204)
Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
- Ricardo Ramos (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)
- Eryk Anders (205) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)
Jordan Griffin vs. Vince Murdock— Fight Cancelled
- Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Dan Moret (155)
- Dalcha Lungiambula (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (205)
- Emily Whitmire (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)
- Maurice Greene (256) vs. Junior Albini (266)
Tune in Saturday, June 29, for UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos full live results from Minneapolis, Minn., on MMAWeekly.com. Heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos square off in a five-round main event with the winner looking to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.