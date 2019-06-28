HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos ceremonial weigh-in video from Minneapolis

June 28, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

v – v – v –  Scroll down for full UFC on ESPN 3 Weigh-in Results  – v – v – v

The UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card is set following Friday’s early morning weigh-in, but before Saturday’s bouts in Minneapolis, Minn., check out how the fighters look on the scale at the UFC on ESPN 3 Ceremonial Weigh-in.

The live stream of the UFC on ESPN 3 weigh-in takes place at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Following the live stream, you can watch the ceremonial weigh-in on demand, here on MMAWeekly.com.

No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou and No. 3 ranked former champion Junior dos Santos square off in the UFC on ESPN 3 main event in a five-round heavyweight battle that should determine the next title contender.

And now that UFC president Dana White has said the flyweights are sticking around, the UFC on ESPN 3 co-main event has even more importance. No. 1 ranked flyweight Jussier Formiga and No. 2 ranked Joseph Benavidez will fight for the right to challenge current flyweight and bantamweight dual-division champion Henry Cejudo. Formiga and Benavidez have fought once before, nearly six years ago, with Benavidez winning via TKO.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou expects title shot for the winner of his UFC on ESPN 3 headliner

UFC on ESPN 3 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

  • Francis Ngannou (255.5) vs. Junior dos Santos (249)
  • Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Joseph Benavidez (126)
  • Demian Maia (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)
  • Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)
  • Drew Dober (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)
  • Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Paul Craig (204)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

  • Ricardo Ramos (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)
  • Eryk Anders (205) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)
  • Jordan Griffin vs. Vince Murdock Fight Cancelled
  • Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Dan Moret (155)
  • Dalcha Lungiambula (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (205)
  • Emily Whitmire (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)
  • Maurice Greene (256) vs. Junior Albini (266)

Tune in Saturday, June 29, for UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos full live results from Minneapolis, Minn., on MMAWeekly.com. Heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos square off in a five-round main event with the winner looking to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

