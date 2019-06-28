Watch the UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos ceremonial weigh-in video from Minneapolis

The UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos fight card is set following Friday’s early morning weigh-in, but before Saturday’s bouts in Minneapolis, Minn., check out how the fighters look on the scale at the UFC on ESPN 3 Ceremonial Weigh-in.

The live stream of the UFC on ESPN 3 weigh-in takes place at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Following the live stream, you can watch the ceremonial weigh-in on demand, here on MMAWeekly.com.

No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou and No. 3 ranked former champion Junior dos Santos square off in the UFC on ESPN 3 main event in a five-round heavyweight battle that should determine the next title contender.

And now that UFC president Dana White has said the flyweights are sticking around, the UFC on ESPN 3 co-main event has even more importance. No. 1 ranked flyweight Jussier Formiga and No. 2 ranked Joseph Benavidez will fight for the right to challenge current flyweight and bantamweight dual-division champion Henry Cejudo. Formiga and Benavidez have fought once before, nearly six years ago, with Benavidez winning via TKO.

UFC on ESPN 3 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Francis Ngannou (255.5) vs. Junior dos Santos (249)

Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Joseph Benavidez (126)

Demian Maia (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Paul Craig (204)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Ricardo Ramos (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)

Jordan Griffin vs. Vince Murdock — Fight Cancelled

Fight Cancelled Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Dan Moret (155)

Dalcha Lungiambula (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (205)

Emily Whitmire (115) vs. Amanda Ribas (115)

Maurice Greene (256) vs. Junior Albini (266)

Tune in Saturday, June 29, for UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos full live results from Minneapolis, Minn., on MMAWeekly.com. Heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos square off in a five-round main event with the winner looking to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.