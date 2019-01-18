UFC on ESPN+ Odds: Is Henry Cejudo or TJ Dillashaw Going to Walk Away with Flyweight Belt?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship enters the ESPN era with its first live event on ESPN+ this week in Brooklyn.

The UFC Fight Night main event features flyweight champion Henry Cejudo putting his belt on the line in a superfight against bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

If Cejudo wins, he might just be able to give the 125-pound weight class some hope that the UFC might not dissolve the division. If Dillashaw wins, he would become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously. He might also put the nail in the flyweight coffin.

Bettors are favoring the idea that Dillashaw, the larger of the two fighters, is going to get the better of the man who was the one to finally defeat longtime flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

According to MMAWeekly odds partner MyBookie, Dillashaw was sitting at -210 on Thursday with Cejudo at +175. That means that you’d have to place $210 on Dillashaw to win $100 if he wins the fight. Conversely, you’d only have to wager $100 on Cejudo to get a $175 prize should he win the fight.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Betting Lines

(as of Jan. 17, 2018, courtesy of MyBookie)

Henry Cejudo: +175 vs. TJ Dillashaw: -210

Greg Hardy: 550 vs. Allen Crowder: +400

Donald Cerrone: +150 vs. Alex Hernandez: -180

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night. Cerrone vs. Hernandez headlines the prelims, which will air on ESPN’s cable network, while Cejudo vs. Dillashaw headlines the UFC’s first fight card for subscribers of the ESPN+ digital streaming service.