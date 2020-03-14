UFC on ESPN+ 28 Live Results: Lee vs. Oliveira from Brasilia

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira start times

UFC Brasilia main card start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Brasilia prelims start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Brasilia, Brazil, this week, but under the most trying of circumstances. It is one of the few sporting events around the globe that is moving forward despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Although the local government earlier this week issued a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people, UFC officials decided to move forward with UFC on ESPN+ 28 without a live audience in the 16,000-seat arena. The athletes will be competing in an empty building.

The main event features Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira. Even business as usual was anything but, as Lee missed weight by 2.5 pounds for the bout. He weighed in backstage on Friday with Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) officials saying doctors determined he would not be allowed to attempt to lose any further weight.

The fight will go on after Lee agreed to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Oliveira because of the miss.

The UFC Brasilia co-main event pits Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns, two popular Brazilians and two of the best grapplers in the world, against one another.

UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira live results from Brasilia

UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira Fight Card

Main Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:28, R3

Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia via TKO (punches) at 2:34, R1

Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadžović via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:44, R1

Nikita Krylov def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Francisco Trinaldo def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Ribas def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Dvorak def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bea Malecki def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC President Dana White addresses coronavirus (COVID-19) response

