UFC Busan Live Results: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 23: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie bout from in Busan, South Korea, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 a.m. ET / Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the Early UFC Busan: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie start times

UFC on ESPN+ 23 main card start time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 23 prelims start time: 2 a.m. ET (Dec. 21) / 11 p.m. PT (Dec. 20) on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to South Korea for the first time in four years this week for UFC on ESPN+ 23. in Busan.

The UFC Busan fight card is topped by home country hero Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). Jung remains in the main event after former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar agreed to be a short-notice replacement for his original opponent, Brian Ortega. Ortega fell off the card after he suffered a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Edgar had been on track for his bantamweight debut opposite Cory Sandhagen in January, but when the UFC needed a high profile opponent to keep Jung in the main event in his home country, the former champion jumped at the opportunity to headline a card in South Korea, although the fight keeps him in the featherweight division for the moment.

The UFC Busan co-main event features a light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakić, two fighters coming from very different circumstances that are both trying to find their way into title contention.

UFC Busan: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie live results from Busan

UFC on ESPN+ 23: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie Fight Card

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-André Barriault

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)