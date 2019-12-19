HOT OFF THE WIRE
Henry Cejudo UFC 238 two belts

featuredUFC double-champ Henry Cejudo is being stripped of his flyweight belt

featuredUFC Busan weigh-in results: Frankie Edgar and Korean Zombie set for South Korean showdown

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington - UFC 245 American Dream

featuredKamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

UFC Busan: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie media day face-off video

December 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC Busan media face-offs, including the main event featherweight showdown between former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). 

Edgar stepped into the fight on short notice, foregoing his bantamweight debut, to save the UFC on ESPN+ 23 main event after Brian Ortega had to withdraw because of an injury.

TRENDING > UFC 245: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski recap video

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 23: Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar live results from Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, December 21.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA