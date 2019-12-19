UFC Busan: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie media day face-off video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC Busan media face-offs, including the main event featherweight showdown between former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and 145-pound contender Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie).

Edgar stepped into the fight on short notice, foregoing his bantamweight debut, to save the UFC on ESPN+ 23 main event after Brian Ortega had to withdraw because of an injury.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 23: Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar live results from Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, December 21.