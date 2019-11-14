UFC on ESPN+ 22 Live Results: Błachowicz vs. Jacaré (Results & Fight Stats)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare start times

UFC on ESPN+ 22 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 22 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil, this week for its twenty-second UFC on ESPN+ event, featuring a light heavyweight showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Blachowicz ran into a stumbling block in his run to a title shot when Thiago Santos defeated him early in 2019. He rebounded with a brutal knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Now he hopes to do the same to former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jacare, who is making his light heavyweight debut in Sao Paulo.

Jacare has bounced in and out of middleweight title contention, so he’s hoping to take a quick jump into contention at 205 pounds. A win over Blachowicz could potentially cut the line to a challenge of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The UFC Sao Paulo co-main event features another light heavyweight bout, as former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua squares off with Paul Craig.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare live results from Brazil

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig

Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon

Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)