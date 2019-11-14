HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN+ 22 Live Results: Błachowicz vs. Jacaré (Results & Fight Stats)

November 14, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare bout from Sao Paulo, Brazil, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare start times

  • UFC on ESPN+ 22 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC on ESPN+ 22 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil, this week for its twenty-second UFC on ESPN+ event, featuring a light heavyweight showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Blachowicz ran into a stumbling block in his run to a title shot when Thiago Santos defeated him early in 2019. He rebounded with a brutal knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Now he hopes to do the same to former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jacare, who is making his light heavyweight debut in Sao Paulo.

Jacare has bounced in and out of middleweight title contention, so he’s hoping to take a quick jump into contention at 205 pounds. A win over Blachowicz could potentially cut the line to a challenge of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The UFC Sao Paulo co-main event features another light heavyweight bout, as former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua squares off with Paul Craig.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare live results from Brazil

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza
  • Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Paul Craig
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon
  • Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz
  • Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Sérgio Moraes vs. James Krause
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Eduardo Garagorri
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Bobby Green
  • Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Renan Barao
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Veronica Macedo
  • Vanessa Melo vs. Tracy Cortez

