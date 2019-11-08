UFC on ESPN+ 21 Live Results: Zabit vs. Kattar (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar bout from Moscow is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar start times

UFC Moscow main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Moscow prelims start time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN+

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. That bout and the fight card took a hit when dos Santos had to withdraw because of a leg infection.

He was quickly replaced by Greg Hardy, keeping Volkov on the card, but that bout was demoted from headliner to co-main event.

With the former heavyweight champion nursing an infection, UFC officials slotted Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

TRENDING > Did Nate Diaz just retire from the UFC?

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar live results from Moscow

—– LIVE RESULTS & STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —–

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar fight card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)