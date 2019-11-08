HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredDid Nate Diaz just retire from the UFC?

UFC 244 Masvidal vs Diaz recap

featuredUFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz recap video

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredJorge Masvidal: Nate Diaz is a dog, ‘You literally got to kill that dude’ (UFC 244 video)

Nate Diaz loses UFC 244 on cut stoppage

featuredJorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz for BMF Belt at UFC 244 because of doctor’s stoppage

UFC on ESPN+ 21 Live Results: Zabit vs. Kattar (Results & Fight Stats)

November 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar bout from Moscow is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar start times

  • UFC Moscow main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Moscow prelims start time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN+

The UFC on ESPN+ 21 main event for Moscow was originally slated to feature Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown. That bout and the fight card took a hit when dos Santos had to withdraw because of a leg infection. 

He was quickly replaced by Greg Hardy, keeping Volkov on the card, but that bout was demoted from headliner to co-main event. 

With the former heavyweight champion nursing an infection, UFC officials slotted Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov and American Calvin Kattar into the main event. They will be battling with the hopes of soon stepping into a featherweight title fight, perhaps against the winner of the UFC 245 bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

TRENDING > Did Nate Diaz just retire from the UFC?

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar live results from Moscow

—– LIVE RESULTS & STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —–

UFC on ESPN+ 21: Zabit vs. Kattar fight card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy
  • Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts
  • Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman
  • Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
  • Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Rhustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada
  • Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA