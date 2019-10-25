HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN+ 20 Live Results: Maia vs. Askren

October 25, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren bout from Singapore, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the early morning at 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT.)

UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren start times (NOTE EARLY START)

  • UFC on ESPN+ 20 main card start time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC on ESPN+ 20 prelims start time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 as.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Singapore this week for UFC on ESPN+ 20, featuring former middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia squaring off with former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren. 

Maia is attempting to build on back-to-back victories and climb back into title contention, while Askren is looking to rebound from the first defeat of his professional career, a five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren results from Singapore

UFC on ESPN+: Maia vs. Askren Fight Card from Singapore

Main Card (8 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren
  • Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray
  • Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropolhi

Prelims (5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder
  • Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Enrique Barzola vs.Movsar Evloev
  • Maurice Greene vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu
  • Raphael Pessoa Nunes vs. Jeff Hughes

