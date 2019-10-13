UFC on ESPN+ 19 Live Results: Joanna vs. Waterson

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson bout from Tampa, Florida, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson start times

UFC on ESPN+ 19 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 19 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Tampa, Florida, this week for UFC on ESPN+ 19, featuring former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battling it out for a title shot. The winner of the fight is likely to get the first shot at UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

The UFC on ESPN+ 19 co-main event features Octagon mainstay Cub Swanson, who expects to be a proving grounds of sorts for newcomer Kron Gracie.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson results from Tampa

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson quick results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Joanna Jedrzejczyk def. Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Niko Price def. James Vick by knockout (up-kick) at 1:44, R1

Amanda Ribas def. Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Frevola def. Luis Pena by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Eryk Anders def. Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)