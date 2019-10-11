UFC on ESPN+ 19 face-offs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson butt heads

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 11, 2019
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Video by Randy Harris / Knockout Radio)

The UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event, as well as the rest of the fight card, was made official on Friday at the official weigh-in.

Michelle Waterson made her way to the scale, hitting the 115-pound mark on the nose. And while there had been speculation all week that former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was having trouble shedding weight, she quickly quelled the doubters by stepping on the scale at 115.5 pounds. 

After making weight, Jedrzejczyk and Waterson went head-to-head for their final staredown before Saturday’s fight in Tampa, Fla. The winner of the fight is likely to get the first shot at UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

The UFC on ESPN+ 19 co-main event features Octagon mainstay Cub Swanson and newcomer Kron Gracie. Both men made weight and then faced off for the cameras.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 19 weigh-in face-offs.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Tampa, Fla.

UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115.5) vs Michelle Waterson (115)
  • Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson (146) vs Kron Gracie (145.5)
  • Niko Price (170) vs James Vick (170.5)
  • Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Amanda Ribas (115)
  • Matt Frevola (154) vs Luis Pena (154.5)
  • Eryk Anders (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ryan Spann (205) vs Devin Clark (205.5)
  • Mike Davis (155.5) vs Thomas Gifford (155)
  • Max Griffin (169.5) vs Alex Morono (170)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (125.5) vs Tim Elliott (125.5)
  • Marlon Vera (135) vs Andre Ewell (135)
  • Miguel Baeza (170) vs Hector Aldana (170)
  • Marvin Vettori (185) vs Andrew Sanchez (184)
  • JJ Aldrich (125) vs Lauren Mueller (125.5)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 12 for full UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson live results from Tampa, Fla. Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battle it out in the main event to earn a title shot.

