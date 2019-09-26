UFC on ESPN+ 18 Live Results: Hermansson vs. Cannonier (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier bout from Copenhagen, Denmark, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier start times

UFC on ESPN+ 17 main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 17 prelims start time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its debut in Denmark on Saturday with UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier.

Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier are two of the top contenders in the UFC middleweight division. Their UFC on ESPN+ 18 headliner is poised to shape the next step in the middleweight championship picture.

The winner of the fight could put himself in the position to be the next challenger to the winner of the UFC 243 title unification bout between champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya.

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier results from Copenhagen

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo

Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Prelims (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)