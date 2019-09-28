UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier attendance, gate and bonuses

In upsetting Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN+ 18 on Saturday in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jared Cannonier also secured a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Though Hermansson started fast, looking to get a quick win in front of the Danish crowd, Cannonier weathered the early takedown storm. Once he settled into a bit of a groove, Cannonier began chopping away at Hermansson’s lead leg and landed a few big punches to close out the opening round.

Hermansson again went for a quick takedown attempt in round two, but a Cannonier uppercut sent him to the canvas. Cannonier immediately followed and didn’t stop punching until the referee stopped the fight.

The Performance of the Night effort nabbed Cannonier a healthy bonus, but more importantly catapulted him into UFC middleweight title contention.

Securing a record-setting fourth Von Flue choke submission, Ovince Saint Preux joined Cannonier as a Performance of the Night bonus winner. He weathered an early storm to finish Michal Oleksiejczuk with the maneuver midway through the third round of their main card bout.

John Phillips also received a $50,000 bonus for his 17-second knockout of Alen Amedovski, as did Jack Shore for submitting Nohelin Hernandez late in the third round of their opening preliminary bout.

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Performance Bonuses

Jared Cannonier

Ovince Saint Preux

John Phillips

Jack Shore

UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Gate and Attendance