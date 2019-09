UFC Copenhagen: Hermansson vs. Cannonier weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC on ESPN+ 18 weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The UFC Copenhagen weigh-in streams live on Friday at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. The weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

TRENDING > Watch Jack Hermansson defeat Jacare Souza ahead of UFC Copenhagen (fight video)

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live results on Saturday, Sept. 28, on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Copenhagen main event features a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.