UFC on ESPN+ 17 Live Results: Rodriguez vs. Stephens (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens bout from Mexico City is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens start times

UFC on ESPN+ 17 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 17 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Mexico City on Saturday for UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens.

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens top the UFC on ESPN+ 17 fight card, promising an exciting headliner for Mexican fans. It is a bout that promises movement in the featherweight championship picture.

Rodriguez is currently ranked No. 7 in the 145-pound division. His only loss in the Octagon since winning The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America was to Frankie Edgar. He rebounded with a win over Chan Sung Jung late last year, but hopes to build some momentum with a win in Mexico in front of his home country fans.

Stephens is coming off of back-to-back losses to Jose Aldo and Zabit Magomedsharipov, but still maintains the No. 8 spot in the rankings. A victory over Rodriguez would be an important step for him to move toward an eventual shot at the belt.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens results from Mexico City

– – – – – Fight Results and Stats will load here on fight day – – – – –

UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov

Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)