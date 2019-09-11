UFC on ESPN+ 16 Live Results: Cowboy vs. Gaethje (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje bout from Vancouver is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje start times

UFC on ESPN+ 16 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 16 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Vancouver on Saturday for UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje.

UFC on ESPN+ 16 is topped by an explosive lightweight contender showdown between friends Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje.

Cerrone (36-12, 1NC; No. 4 UFC lightweight) is looking to rebound from a loss to top-ranked Tony Ferguson. He returned to the lightweight division earlier this year with wins over Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta. Had he defeated Ferguson, Cerrone likely would have been next in line for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A former World Series of Fighting champion, Gaethje (20-2) was on the fast track to a title shot before stumbling in back-to-back bouts with Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. He has since returned to the win column with victories over James Vick and Edson Barboza. A win over Cerrone would have him once again knocking on the door to the title.

UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje results from Abu Dhabi

UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly

Uriah Hall vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)