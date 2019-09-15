UFC on ESPN+ 16: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje. Gaethje defeated Cerrone in the main event of the Saturday, Sept. 14, even in Vancouver, British Columbia.

After defeating Cerrone, Gaethje kicked any thoughts of fighting Conor McGregor to the curb and instead took aim at the UFC lightweight title. He wants the winner of an as yet unscheduled match-up between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

