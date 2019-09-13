UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs Gaethje Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, September 13th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The UFC Vancouver weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.