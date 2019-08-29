UFC on ESPN+ 15 Live Results: Andrade vs. Zhang (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang bout from Shenzhen, China, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.)

NOTE the early UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang start time

UFC on ESPN+ 15 main card start time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN+ 15 prelims start time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. (Midnight) PT on ESPN

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its first stop in Shenzhen, China, for UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang, where UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of the belt she won by defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 237.

Andrade is on a hot streak, having won her four most consecutive bouts, defeating the likes of Tecia Torres, Claudia Gadelha, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in addition to Namajunas. Her first title defense will be no easy task, however. Andrade puts her belt on the line against Weili Zhang on the Chinese fighter’s home turf.

While Andrade is favored in the fight, Zhang has lost only once in her professional career, that being her very first fight. Now, 19 bouts later, Zhang takes a 19-1 record into her first shot at a UFC title. She has won all three of her fights in the Octagon. Zhang has the opportunity to make history at UFC on ESPN+ 15, where she can become the first Chinese UFC champion.

The co-main event features another popular Chinese fighter in Li Jingliang, who is 8-3 during his Octagon tenure. He’ll face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who is on a seven-fight winning streak.

It’s important to note the early start time for UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang because of the time difference between China and the United States. The main card, which airs on ESPN+, starts at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. The UFC on ESPN+ 15 preliminary bouts will air on ESPN at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. (Midnight) PT.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan admits he misspoke about Conor McGregor punching man in bar

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang results from Shenzhen

– – – – – UFC on ESPN+ 15 FULL LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang fight card for Shenzhen

Main Card (6 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jéssica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang

Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France

Movsar Evloev vs. Lu Zhenhong

Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Preliminary Card (3 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Su Mudaerji

Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moises

Heili Alateng vs. Danaa Batgerel

Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio

*For UFC women’s strawweight championship