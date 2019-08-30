UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang weigh-in live on Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and challenger Weili Zhang step on the scale ahead of their headlining showdown set for Saturday in Shenzhen, China.

The UFC Shenzhen weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang fight card

Main Card (6 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jéssica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang

Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France

Movsar Evloev vs. Lu Zhenhong

Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Preliminary Card (3 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Su Mudaerji

Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moises

Heili Alateng vs. Danaa Batgerel

Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio

*For UFC women’s strawweight championship

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang live results from Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 31 on MMAWeekly.com. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of her title against Weili Zhang. Andrade is the favorite, but faces a tough fight with Zhang having the opportunity to become China’s first UFC champion.