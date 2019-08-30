HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jessica Andrade pumped at weigh-ins

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 15 weigh-in results: Championship gets the green light; one fighter misses weight

Weili Zhang - UFC 227 interview

featuredWeili Zhang wants to win a UFC championship for her country and her sport

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White addresses Conor McGregor’s ESPN interview: ‘He needed to do that’

Nate Diaz and Dana White at UFC 241

featuredDana White: Nate Diaz is a Conor McGregor-Ronda Rousey level UFC star (video)

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang weigh-in video

August 29, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang weigh-in live on Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and challenger Weili Zhang step on the scale ahead of their headlining showdown set for Saturday in Shenzhen, China. 

The UFC Shenzhen weigh-in video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

TRENDING > Weili Zhang wants to win a UFC championship for her country and her sport

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang fight card

Main Card (6 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Jéssica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang
  • Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Lu Zhenhong
  • Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Preliminary Card (3 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park
  • Andre Soukhamthath vs. Su Mudaerji
  • Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov
  • Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moises
  • Heili Alateng vs. Danaa Batgerel
  • Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio

*For UFC women’s strawweight championship

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang live results from Shenzhen, China, on Aug. 31 on MMAWeekly.com. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make the first defense of her title against Weili Zhang. Andrade is the favorite, but faces a tough fight with Zhang having the opportunity to become China’s first UFC champion.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA