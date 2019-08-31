HOT OFF THE WIRE
Weili Zhang crowned first UFC champion in Shenzhen

Weili Zhang captures UFC strawweight championship and $50,000 performance bonus

August 31, 2019
Weili Zhang made history at UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang on Saturday in Shenzhen, China, but she also earned a handsome bonus for her effort.

Zhang shocked the world with her 42-second knockout of Jessica Andrade to lay claim to the UFC strawweight championship. The victory etched Zhang’s name in the history books as the first Chinese fighter to become a UFC champion. It also earned her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Joining Zhang as a Performance of the Night winner was fellow Chinese star Li Jingliang.

Jingliang didn’t dispatch with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos as quickly as Zhang did Andrade. He did, however, put on a blistering performance, out-striking dos Santos for the better part of their UFC on ESPN+ 15 co-main event. 

Jingliang eventually put dos Santos away at the 4:51 mark of the third round, earning his $50,000 bonus.

Fight of the Night honors went Alateng Heili and Danaa Batgerel, who battled early on the preliminary portion of the fight card. Heili won the fight via unanimous decision, but each fighter took home an additional $50,000 in bonus money.

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Weili Zhang
  • Performance of the Night: Li Jingliang
  • Fight of the Night: Alateng Heili vs. Danaa Batgerel

UFC on ESPN+ 15: Andrade vs. Zhang Attendance

  • Attendance – 10,302

