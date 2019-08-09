UFC on ESPN+ 14 weigh-in results and video: Valentina Shevchenko set to put title on the line

The UFC’s championship main event for its first foray into Montevideo, Uruguay, is official following Friday’s weigh-in.

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line opposite Liz Carmouche in a rematch nearly nine years in the making after both women made weight.

Shevchenko stepped on the scale at 124.5 pounds, while Carmouche weighed 125 pounds.

Shevchenko is defending her UFC flyweight title for the second time. She won the belt, which sat vacant at the time, by defeating former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Her first defense of the belt was a head-kick knockout of Jessica Eye.

The bout with Carmouche actually represents a rematch, although it’s been quite some time in the making. Shevchenko is looking to avenge a loss to Carmouche that took place nearly nine years ago. It was the first loss of the Russian fighter’s career.

Carmouche enters the fight on the heels of back-to-back victories over Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudlova. She challenged Ronda Rousey in the first-even women’s championship bout in the Octagon, but moved to flyweight after she was unable to earn another shot at the bantamweight belt.

The UFC on ESPN+ 14 co-main event pits Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight showdown.

UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Liz Carmouche (125)

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Eduardo Garagorri (145.5) vs. Humberto Bandenay (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (204.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)