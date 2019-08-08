UFC on ESPN+ 14 Media Day staredowns: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Watch as Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche, as well as the other stars of UFC on ESPN+ 14 faced off during media day in Montevideo, Uruguay. The fighters weigh-in on Friday and then step in the cage to fight on Saturday, as the UFC lands in Uruguay for the first time.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 10, for full UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 live results from Montevideo, Uruguay. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the second time as she squares off with Liz Carmouche in a rematch that has been nearly nine years in the making.