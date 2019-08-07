UFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week lands in Montevideo, Uruguay, for the first time for UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2. The fight card is topped by a women’s flyweight championship bout between titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche.

Shevchenko is defending the UFC flyweight title for the second time. She won the belt, which sat vacant at the time, by defeating former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Her first defense of the belt was a head-kick knockout of Jessica Eye.

The bout with Carmouche actually represents a rematch, although it’s been quite some time in the making. Shevchenko is looking to avenge a loss to Carmouche that took place nearly nine years ago. It was the first loss of the Russian fighter’s career.

Carmouche enters the fight on the heels of back-to-back victories over Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudlova. She challenged Ronda Rousey in the first-even women’s championship bout in the Octagon, but moved to flyweight after she was unable to earn another shot at the bantamweight belt.

The UFC on ESPN+ 14 co-main event pits Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight showdown.

UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 results from Uruguay

UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)