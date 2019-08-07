HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman seaparated post-show

featuredColby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile UFC on ESPN 5 interview

Colby Covington punches Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5

featuredColby Covington rolls over Robbie Lawler in UFC on ESPN 5 main event

UFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

August 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 bout from Montevideo, Uruguay, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week lands in Montevideo, Uruguay, for the first time for UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2. The fight card is topped by a women’s flyweight championship bout between titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche.

Shevchenko is defending the UFC flyweight title for the second time. She won the belt, which sat vacant at the time, by defeating former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Her first defense of the belt was a head-kick knockout of Jessica Eye.

The bout with Carmouche actually represents a rematch, although it’s been quite some time in the making. Shevchenko is looking to avenge a loss to Carmouche that took place nearly nine years ago. It was the first loss of the Russian fighter’s career.

Carmouche enters the fight on the heels of back-to-back victories over Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudlova. She challenged Ronda Rousey in the first-even women’s championship bout in the Octagon, but moved to flyweight after she was unable to earn another shot at the bantamweight belt.

The UFC on ESPN+ 14 co-main event pits Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight showdown.

TRENDING > Dana White compares Cris Cyborg to Tito Ortiz: ‘She was a nightmare to deal with’

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 results from Uruguay

– – – – – LIVE RESULTS will load here on fight day – – – – –

UFC on ESPN+ 14: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
  • Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
  • Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes
  • Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
  • Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi
  • Rodrigo Vargas vs. Alex da Silva
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Alexey Kunchenko
  • Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA