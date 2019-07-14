UFC on ESPN+ 13: Urijah Faber vs Ricky Simon recap video

Check out the recap and highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 13’s Urijah Faber vs Ricky Simon. Already a UFC Hall of Famer, Faber came out of retirement in his hometown of Sacramento to defeat Simon, one of the most highly touted prospects in the UFC bantamweight division.

After making it known that he wasn’t simply back for a farewell tour, what’s next for Faber? Will he make a run at the belt wrapped around current UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo’s waist? Will he finally earn the elusive UFC gold? Or will the new blood send him back into retirement?