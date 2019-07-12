UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Sacramento, Calif., this week for UFC on ESPN+ 13, where the main event may very well be overshadowed by a fighter who hasn’t set foot in the Octagon for more than two years.

The UFC on ESPN+ 13 main event features a women’s bantamweight battle between former inaugural featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie and rising 135-pound contender Aspen Ladd.

Former 145-pound champ de Randamie is on a four-fight winning streak, but because of injuries and contractual issues, those four bouts have taken place over the span of the past four years. de Randamie was stripped of the UFC featherweight title and returned to bantamweight in November of last year, defeating Raquel Pennington at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary event in Denver.

All eight of Ladd’s professional victories (she is undefeated) occurred during that same span. She has been twice as active as de Randamie and hopes to use that to her advantage in trying to get the better of the former champion as she tries to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight belt around Amanda Nunes’ waist.

Though the main event has title implications written all over it, the return of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber might just be the bout that most fans, especially in Faber’s hometown of Sacramento, are most looking forward to.

Faber (34-10) hasn’t fought since defeating Brad Pickett at UFC on FOX 22 in December 2016. Having decided that the fires of competition are still burning inside him, Faber is back to see if he’s still got what it takes to make another run at a UFC title.

He’ll face no easy task in Ricky Simon (15-1) has been rocketing up the ranks, having won all three of his UFC bouts and is currently in the midst of a eight-fight winning streak.

Watch as the UFC on ESPN+ 13 fighters weigh in on Friday in Sacramento, making Saturday’s fights official.

The UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd weigh-in streams live on MMAWeekly.com on Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The weigh-in video will remain available for viewing on-demand following the live stream.