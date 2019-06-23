UFC Greenville prelim fight highlights: Dan Ige bloodies Kevin Aguilar, takes the nod

Dan Ige def. Kevin Aguilar via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

"These wins in a row, it’s just that mental preparation, it’s confidence – every fight it keeps growing and growing and pretty soon it’s going to be inevitable, I’ll become the champion.” – @DynamiteDan808 #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/YAncbepIRQ — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Ashley Yoder def. Syuri Kondo via Decision (unanimous) (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

“I’ve been open to the options in my fights to see where I’m most comfortable, clearly I love the ground, that’s why I got so happy with the take downs. But I’ve been evolving my wrestling, my striking, my ground and pound.” – @AshleyYoderMMA #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/S1bkaJKdvT — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Luis Peña def. Matt Wiman via TKO (punches) at 1:14, R3

Masterpiece completed ?@ViolentBobRoss dominates from the opening ? and gets the TKO win! #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/pA1esPorzT — UFC (@ufc) June 22, 2019

Matt Wiman toughed out a nasty cut at #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/FA0kD581Z7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2019

"Everybody gets a little excited when they hurt someone, but the key to that finish was to stay composed. I just had fun landing my shots after that.” – @ViolentBobRoss #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/OxVoJOmNb0 — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Allen Crowder via KO (punches) at 0:09, R1

“I trained four months for this, doing the same thing every day, over and over again, leaving my family behind, my friends behind, giving my all… and to get in there and finish it with one punch, makes me really happy.” – @JairRozenstruik #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/YsnrghLbHE — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Molly McCann def. Ariane Lipski via Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

"I questioned myself before this fight because of the hype my opponent has on her, but I brought so much more to the table and had a clever performance. I’m proud of myself” – @MeatballMolly #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/JhopBExQ7s — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Deron Winn def. Eric Spicely via Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“This debut was perfect for me. A lot of people doubted me. But I knew if I wouldn’t knock him out or knock him down I could still bang. This was very similar to my last fight, but this was a better war." – @DeronWinn #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/owWxeKE9Dh — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 22, 2019

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie prelims in Greenville, S.C. Dan Ige lit up the fight, bloodying Kevin Aguilar en route to victory in the featured preliminary bout.

